Why Frasier Never Showed Niles' Wife Maris, According To David Hyde Pierce

One of the best running gags in the history of sitcoms has to do with the wife of Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce) on the NBC series "Frasier," and it was actually inspired by another, even greater sitcom. Throughout the series, audiences hear plenty about Niles' wife Maris, but she never actually appears onscreen. Other sitcoms have had similar gags, like the neighbor Wilson never showing the lower half of his face on "Home Improvement," but the "Frasier" writers drew inspiration directly from Frasier's parent show — "Cheers."

In an interview with The Washington Post all the way back in 1996, David Hyde Pierce revealed that there were actually originally plans to introduce Maris at some point, but they ended up going in a different direction. It's kind of a funny story of trying to stand apart, only to realize it didn't actually matter. Though if they try and pull the same joke a third time on the "Frasier" revival on Paramount+, it may start to become stale.

"Frasier" was a spin-off of the wildly successful sitcom "Cheers," on which bar regular Norm (George Wendt) often spoke about a wife who never appeared on-screen. When "Frasier" became its own series, the same thing began happening with Niles. Pierce said that wasn't the plan ... until it was: