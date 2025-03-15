Why Raj Koothrappali Underwent A Style Transformation On The Big Bang Theory

In the penultimate season of "The Big Bang Theory," we finally see Raj's natural hair ... and he explains why he's been straightening it the whole time. In the season 11 episode "The Confidence Erosion," Raj starts getting frustrated with his best friend Howard Wolowitz's (Simon Helberg) constant jokes about his appearance and eventually shows up with his real curly 'do. As it turns out, as a new immigrant in America, Raj thought Howard was the coolest person he'd ever met, so his straight hair was modeled after Howard's stark, straight bowl cut to help him fit in a little better. At this point in the show, though, Raj is ready to be himself and be open with Howard.

"It was so nice when [they stopped straightening it] because it was almost as if he was regaining his identity that he had lost," Nayyar remarked. "It happened in such a beautiful way. He had a fight with his best friend, and said to Howard, 'You've bullied me my whole life.' Even though he really hadn't, he's like, 'You've just put me in this box and I want to be free of it.' It was so well done."

As Nayyar pointed out previously, he didn't really enjoy having straightened hair ... and it doesn't seem like he wants to don any of Raj's other looks again either. "And look, I wore cargo pants for 12 years," he told Radloff. "I'm never wearing cargo pants again. Or a checkered sweater. I can't."

That's when costume designer Mary T. Quigley weighed in on why Raj sported such a specific look; apparently, she did want it to look chaotic and, perhaps, like Raj was just trying too hard. "From the track jackets to the cargo pants, every element he wore could have been hip alone in a different outfit. He just put it all together at the same time." She did have a favorite Raj piece, though: "And god bless Kunal because there was one purple jacket that was dear to my heart in the early years, and I said, we gotta bring it back for the last show, so he flung it over a chair in the final episode."