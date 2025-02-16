The Sacrifices Kunal Nayyar Had To Make To Star In The Big Bang Theory

Landing a series regular role on any kind of television show can be a dream come true for an up-and-coming actor, particularly if that series happens to be a network sitcom with an episode order that stretches into the 20s. That's some serious financial stability that, should the show catch on, could turn the actor into an audience favorite if not a full-blown television star.

Few ensembles have experienced greater long-term success in this department than the cast of "The Big Bang Theory." For 12 seasons stretching from 2007 to 2019, the series was anchored by its core five stars: Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, and Kunal Nayyar as Rajesh Koothrappali. Some of these folks were better known than the others at first, but by the end of the show's run they'd become one of the most beloved sitcom casts in television history.

If it sounds like a dream come true to be earning around $1 million per episode to pursue your passion for acting, most actors will tell you that it absolutely is. This doesn't mean there aren't drawbacks to blocking out a massive chunk of your year for a decade-plus. For Kunal Nayyar, who endeared himself to "The Big Bang Theory" fans as the adorably stylish, if socially awkward particle physicist Raj, devoting 12 years of his life to the series came at high personal cost.