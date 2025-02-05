The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Shed His Raj Image In The Boldest Way Possible
With its 12 seasons and massive popularity, "The Big Bang Theory" made stars of its main cast. However, such a long stint in a popular role can condition fans to associate the actor with their beloved character, which creates a potential problem for those who wish to break from the mold. In Kunal Nayyar's case, he decided to go all in to remind audiences that he can play roles that are extremely different from his kind-hearted "The Big Bang Theory" character Raj Koothrappali. To this end, after "The Big Bang Theory" ended in 2019, Nayyar took a role in the Netflix series "Criminal" — and what a role it is. In the final episode of the show's 2020 series 2, titled "Sandeep," Nayyar portrays an extremely memorable convicted murderer named Sandeep Singh. The episode revolves around an interrogation that turns into a twisted negotiation when it turns out Sandeep has information on two mysterious disappearances, but will only talk if his demands are met within a strict time limit.
Nayyar's decision to tackle such a serious and chilling role so soon after Raj was no fluke. In a 2020 interview with Metro, the actor explained that his reasoning behind taking such a surprising role was a combination of opportunity and a genuine wish to explore something that was extremely far removed from "The Big Bang Theory." In his own words:
"There was definitely [a deliberate decision]. It was not like, 'Oh I'm only going to do this kind of work,' but it came at the right time. It was definitely what I wanted to do. Also physically, I'm so recognizable from my voice, I'm so recognizable from my face ... it was important to do something that completely breaks the barrier."
Nayyar wanted to remind people of what he can do
Raj Koothrappali is obviously Kunal Nayyar's best-known role by a lengthy margin, but the London-born star is actually a very capable stage and screen actor with experience that ranges from old-school Shakespeare to dramatic roles and voice acting. Apart from wishing to remind people of his range, he took the "Criminal" role because he genuinely loved the show. Fortunately, he also discovered that the casting director already knew his talents very well:
"The part was already written, and I'm close to this casting director — I've worked with her before and she knows my work. She and I had done a play in London with Jesse Eisenberg, 'All the Spoils', which was a dramatic play, so she knew that I had the ability. People on television have only known me as Raj from 'Big Bang', But obviously, this person has known me and seen me act in a variety of myriad of other things."
Nayyar wasn't alone in his decision to use "Criminal" to show a different side of himself, as "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington also joined the cast of the show's sophomore season after the HBO fantasy drama ended in 2019. It certainly wasn't a bad career move, seeing as "Criminal" season 2 has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, complete with a very respectable audience Popcornmeter rating of 82%. As such, Nayyar was able to follow up "The Big Bang Theory" with a surprising and intense role in a well-regarded series.