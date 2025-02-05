The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Shed His Raj Image In The Boldest Way Possible

With its 12 seasons and massive popularity, "The Big Bang Theory" made stars of its main cast. However, such a long stint in a popular role can condition fans to associate the actor with their beloved character, which creates a potential problem for those who wish to break from the mold. In Kunal Nayyar's case, he decided to go all in to remind audiences that he can play roles that are extremely different from his kind-hearted "The Big Bang Theory" character Raj Koothrappali. To this end, after "The Big Bang Theory" ended in 2019, Nayyar took a role in the Netflix series "Criminal" — and what a role it is. In the final episode of the show's 2020 series 2, titled "Sandeep," Nayyar portrays an extremely memorable convicted murderer named Sandeep Singh. The episode revolves around an interrogation that turns into a twisted negotiation when it turns out Sandeep has information on two mysterious disappearances, but will only talk if his demands are met within a strict time limit.

Nayyar's decision to tackle such a serious and chilling role so soon after Raj was no fluke. In a 2020 interview with Metro, the actor explained that his reasoning behind taking such a surprising role was a combination of opportunity and a genuine wish to explore something that was extremely far removed from "The Big Bang Theory." In his own words: