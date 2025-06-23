Why Galactus Didn't Show Up In The 2015 Fantastic Four Flop

Every 10 years or so since 1994, there's been a new attempt at a "Fantastic Four" movie (though, technically, the 1994 "Fantastic Four" never even got released.) Now, we're about to see if Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" can buck history and prove the fourth onscreen version can finally succeed.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is set in a retro 1960s-style world, one that's being targeted by the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus (Ralph Ineson). The last time Galactus appeared in a movie was 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," the second and final film featuring that version of the Four. The movie's poor reception was in part due to its portrayal of Galactus as an intangible cloud rather than a lumbering titan in purple armor. Galactus in "First Steps" instead looks right out of the comics and, per Ineson, will be characterized more like a god than a twisted giant man (just as Jack Kirby intended).

The two most famous "Fantastic Four" villains are definitely the masked Doctor Victor von Doom and Galactus. The "Fantastic Four" movies have thus kept returning to the two of them. The 1994 and 2005 "Fantastic Four" films both featured Doom (played by Joseph Culp and then Julian McMahon). McMahon's Doom then returned in "Rise of the Silver Surfer" to continue causing trouble, even with Galactus on the way. After that, the 2015 "Fantastic Four" movie featured Doom (Toby Kebbell) with no Galactus, while "First Steps" is seemingly doing the reverse of that.

But Galactus was considered to appear in the 2015 "Fantastic Four." Writer Jeremy Slater (who eventually created Marvel Studios' Disney+ series "Moon Knight") has confirmed as much. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Slater said he's impressed by the "First Steps" Galactus so far — the movie is doing what he wanted to do, which is "get Galactus right."

"I wanted to make him our big bad and there was some internal pushback. First, he was our big bad. Then, he was just going to appear in one scene. Then, he was only appearing in the post-credits scene," Slater recounted. In the end, there was no post-credits scene to "Fantastic Four," without Galactus or otherwise.

Slater, who has shared details about his script before, had ambitious plans for the Fantastic Four and not just Galactus.