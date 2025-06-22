The 15 Funniest Family Guy Episodes, Ranked

"Family Guy" has amassed countless comparisons to its Fox brethren "The Simpsons," but with over 20 seasons under its belt, it's safe to say the animated sitcom has forged its own path at this point. Sure, "Family Guy" has had its share of duds over the years, but it's also responsible for some truly great comedy. From giant chicken fights to Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) declaring that "The Godfather" insists upon itself, we all remember where we were when we saw these jokes for the first time.

But what are the absolute funniest "Family Guy" episodes of all time? We're talking about the storylines that are pound for pound crammed with the best jokes in the series' history. It's one thing for a random cutaway to inspire a chuckle, but so many episodes are consistently entertaining throughout. These are the funniest "Family Guy" episodes with the greatest premises and best gags. And now, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Conway Twitty...