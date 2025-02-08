Are Family Guy And American Dad Set In The Same Universe?

In 2011, MacFarlane's animated shows all received a strong gust of wind as part of the "Night of the Hurricane" crossover event, beginning with Stoolbend, the hometown of "The Cleveland Show," then Quahog, and finally Langley Falls. Serving as the climax of the big story, "American Dad" saw the Smiths swept into the same neighborhood, resulting in Stan, Peter, and Cleveland (then voiced by Mike Henry) all sharing the same screen space before Peter's infant son Stewie (MacFarlane) shoots Stan's wife Francine (Wendy Schaal).

After that, subsequent "American Dad" and "Family Guy" crossovers proved far less significant, with "Night of the Hurricane" being the only real moment when Stan and Peter's worlds intertwined. Is this sufficient evidence to confirm that "American Dad" and "Family Guy" exist in the same universe? If so, by that logic, "The Simpsons Guy" episode that featured the Griffins visiting Springfield should validate that "The Simpsons" also exists in that universe. And let's not forget the Belchers from "Bob's Burgers," who served Peter and Homer once when they both visited the Belchers' restaurant.

Aside from that, both "American Dad" and "Family Guy" have had characters interacting through alternate timelines, dream sequences, quick gags, and other throwaway scenes, but there's still room for more. MacFarlane has stated he won't cancel "Family Guy" until viewers lose interest, so if all else fails, there's still an opportunity for the Smiths to settle in Quahog or for the Griffins to relocate to Langley Falls, finally embracing the animated chaos that would ensue from it.