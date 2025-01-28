Family Guy's Stephen King Parody Episode Made One Major Mistake

Over the years, "Family Guy" has made jokes at the expense of some revered names in popular culture. George Lucas, Quentin Tarantino, and Agatha Christie have all been put under the knife and cut into comedic pieces. One big name that Seth MacFarlane's show went after was Stephen King, who, in the 15th episode of season 7 (one of the best seasons of the series), paid homage to the author with a brief anthology in "Three Kings."

The episode saw Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) sitting by the fire going through three of Stephen King's beloved stories as they each get the "Family Guy" treatment: "Stand By Me," "Misery," and "The Shawshank Redemption." The problem is that each segment starring some of Quahog's finest is taken from the films based on the books and not the books themselves. Peter might say he's made a trip to the library, but it seems more like he headed to Blockbuster instead. (Remember those?)

As a result, the segments that make up "Three Kings" lack the same key elements that never made it from page to picture when each of the respective stories got the big-screen treatment. Had Peter gone by the book, it might have allowed "Family Guy" to lean into its signature levels of vulgarity and gore even more than usual.