Family Guy's 'Road To...' Episodes, Ranked From Worst To Best

"Family Guy" has parodied plenty of stories over the years. One of creator Seth MacFarlane's favorite episodes, "And Then There Were Fewer," pays homage to Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None." Naturally, the show parodied the original "Star Wars" trilogy, with each film getting its own elongated episode. However, one of the best parodies the show frequently dabbles in is its "Road To..." series where Brian and Stewie, both voiced by MacFarlane, travel to various locales to get into various misadventures and learn a little something about one another.

The installments are based on the "Road To..." movies that were prominent in the 1940s starring Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, and Dorothy Lamour. Each film more or less has the same gimmick where the main characters would have a reason to travel somewhere, but the plot doesn't matter a great deal. The journey is mostly an excuse for Hope and Crosby to get into a bunch of comedic mishaps and sing songs, with the best of the bunch being 1942's "Road to Morocco," which ranks as one of the best road trip movies of all time. The "Family Guy" episodes with this format are largely the same, but that doesn't mean they're all equal in quality.

As a long-time "Family Guy" fan, I've taken it upon myself to rank every "Road To..." episode from worst to best based on the quality of the jokes and musical numbers. If a show is going to parody something, it only seems appropriate to judge how successful they are by pulling off a story that does justice to the source material.