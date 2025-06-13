15 Best TV Shows Like Netflix's The Night Agent

Conspiracies, political intrigue, and a lone agent who sets out not only to stop the bad guys but save the country. It's a tried-and-true formula, and maybe that's why "The Night Agent" has been such a big hit for Netflix (even though they almost turned it down). The series follows in the footsteps of many political thriller TV shows, as audiences partake in the journey of Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who becomes entangled in a far-reaching conspiracy about a mole within the United States government.

Fans reacted overwhelmingly positive to the series, with the first season remaining one of the most-watched Netflix seasons of all time. Season 2 didn't disappoint when it came out in 2025, garnering 13.9 million views within its first four days. All of this is to say that it's not too surprising that season 3 of "The Night Agent" is in the works. However, if you're looking for something similar to keep you in that conspiracy-riddled mindset, here are some shows like "The Night Agent" to consider putting on your watchlist.