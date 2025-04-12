The Night Agent Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has another hit on its hands with "The Night Agent," developed by "The Shield" creator Shawn Ryan and based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The series garnered attention as a political action thriller that follows low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), whose father was accused of treason, leading to poor Agent Sutherland getting treated as suspicious as well. Despite saving a number of people during a terrorist attack on the metro, he's assigned to the frustrating role of "Night Agent," watching over a phone in the basement of the White House that seems to never ring ... until one day it does.

The first two seasons followed Sutherland as he tried to discover the identity of a mole somewhere high up in the U.S. government, and though he managed to discover quite a bit of corruption, it also came at a serious cost. Season 3 will begin with Peter as a disgraced agent trying to save the government from itself, which feels rather timely, and for fans of this action-packed political thriller, it can't come soon enough. So let's take a look at what we know about season 3 of "The Night Agent" and hope the wait isn't too long.