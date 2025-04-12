The Night Agent Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Netflix has another hit on its hands with "The Night Agent," developed by "The Shield" creator Shawn Ryan and based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The series garnered attention as a political action thriller that follows low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), whose father was accused of treason, leading to poor Agent Sutherland getting treated as suspicious as well. Despite saving a number of people during a terrorist attack on the metro, he's assigned to the frustrating role of "Night Agent," watching over a phone in the basement of the White House that seems to never ring ... until one day it does.
The first two seasons followed Sutherland as he tried to discover the identity of a mole somewhere high up in the U.S. government, and though he managed to discover quite a bit of corruption, it also came at a serious cost. Season 3 will begin with Peter as a disgraced agent trying to save the government from itself, which feels rather timely, and for fans of this action-packed political thriller, it can't come soon enough. So let's take a look at what we know about season 3 of "The Night Agent" and hope the wait isn't too long.
Season 3 of The Night Agent has started production
Season 3 of "The Night Agent" was planned before the second season even debuted, which means they jumped into filming the third season pretty quickly. Filming began in Istanbul at the end of 2024 before moving to New York in February of 2025, and series creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan told Netflix's Tudum all about it:
"We're so excited to bring new thrills, new worlds, new stunts, new characters, and new adventures to our fans in season 3. We'll be spanning the globe from Istanbul to New York to Washington, DC to Mexico City and even though we just started filming, we've already captured some of our biggest, most spectacular stuff yet. Thanks so much for devouring season 2 and we look forward to bringing you a bigger and even better season 3."
There was a bit of a wait between the first two seasons of "The Night Agent," so it's nice to see that Netflix is staying on top of the series to deliver more to fans as quickly as possible. Pretty great for a series that Netflix almost passed on to begin with!
How The Night Agent season 2 finale sets up season 3
While the first two seasons saw Peter learning how to be a Night Agent and then trying to learn more about Project Foxglove, a supposedly closed secret CIA project to develop chemical weapons, season 3 will see him tackling his biggest conspiracy yet: a corrupt and potentially treasonous president, the former Governor Hagan (Ward Horton). He's also dirtied himself a bit, having illegally taken some United Nations documents, and now he's working as a mole himself for Catherine (Amanda Warren), his Night Action handler whose villainy he questioned for a while. (Thankfully, it seems that Catherine is to be trusted, at least for now.)
Despite foiling a bio-terror attack together, the romantic relationship between Peter and cybersecurity expert Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) had to end because Peter knew that his enemies could always use her to get to him. "That's something an unselfish person who really cares about Rose would say," Ryan told Tudum. "Which makes it tragic in an almost 'Romeo and Juliet' kind of way. 'I love you too much to be with you' — it's important to honor that sacrifice."
It seems that Rose won't be returning for season 3, and neither will Noor (Arienne Mandi), who is no longer working as an ambassador to the United Nations and instead has taken a job at a library. Hopefully, Rose and Noor can take care of one another, but which characters will be returning for season 3?
Which characters will return for The Night Agent season 3?
Gabriel Basso will be back for certain as Peter Sutherland, along with Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver. Ward Horton, who plays the corrupt presidential candidate Governor Hagan, has been promoted to series regular alongside Albert Jones, who plays Deputy Director Aiden Mosley.
This season will see the biggest stars added to the cast yet, with David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, and Stephen Moyer all announced as having roles on the series. Lyons, best known for playing Dr. Simon Brenner on the NBC medical drama "ER," will be playing a former spy lured out of retirement, according to Deadline. They also report that Morrison ("House," "Once Upon a Time") will be playing the First Lady, and Moyer ("True Blood") will play a highly-respected hitman. (Vampire Bill as a hitman? Sign me up!) Genesis Rodriguez ("Lioness") is also potentially on board to play a reporter, though her involvement is tentative per Deadline's article.
Additionally, child actor Callum Vinson ("Chucky") and Suraj Sharma ("How I Met Your Father") will be joining the cast as regulars.
When is The Night Agent season 3 going to premiere on Netflix?
The actors on "The Night Agent" really felt compelled to step it up for the chaos of season 2, so it will be interesting to see how much more intense things get before season 3. While we don't have an exact release date just yet, the first two seasons each debuted in January, so it's pretty likely that we'll see season 3 of "The Night Agent" around January of 2026. Until then, there are plenty of other great political thriller shows on streaming these days, so there's bound to be something to hold fans over until they can get their fix of espionage and Gabriel Basso.
The first two seasons of "The Night Agent" are available to stream on Netflix.