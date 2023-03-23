Series Creator Shawn Ryan Speaks About The Night Agent [Exclusive Interview]

This is your first adaptation of a preexisting work into a TV series, correct?

Yeah, I've tried before, but not successfully. So it's not that I haven't tried before, but this is the first one. This is the first book adaptation that I've done that has come to screen.

How is adapting a work different than making up one from scratch?

I'd say it's easier at the beginning, and then harder at the middle and the end. Easier at the beginning in that you have a starting point. You have characters, and you have some plot that you can say, "Okay, starting point." When you're trying to come up with a new idea, like "The Shield," or "Timeless," and you don't really have anything, it's very daunting at the beginning.

The benefit when you're not adapting is that you just have your imagination. You can go wherever you want. When you're doing an adaptation, you feel a certain obligation, understandably, to stay within certain lines that the piece, in this case, the book that you're adapting from stays in. There's a pressure there, and sometimes you have to release yourself from that pressure to say, "Well, I got to escape what the book did to do what's best for the TV show." So in the middle and later stages, I think it can be a little harder in that regard.

In our case, we deviated a lot from the book, especially in later episodes and I was worried a little bit, "Well how would Matthew Quirk, who's the author of the book, react to that?" And I was very relieved, I actually saw him last night at the premiere party, and his wife had screened all 10 episodes that Netflix made available to them and he and his wife were so thrilled by it. And he knew that so much of what was in the book was core and key to what we did. He also loved the changes and the additions and we had this whole world with the vice president's daughter that's not in the book, all this sort of stuff.

So I was very gratified and relieved that at least the author thought that we still honored his book while at the same time making a lot of changes.