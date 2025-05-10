What Happened To The Cast Of Chuck?

NBC spy show "Chuck" was about a regular guy named Chuck (Zachary Levi) who works at a big-box electronics store called Buy More. After he inadvertently has a CIA supercomputer downloaded to his brain, Chuck becomes a super-spy, finding himself embroiled in all sorts of espionage antics ... all while trying to hold down his day job.

"Chuck" picked up a loyal fan base thanks to its trademark blend of quirky humor and thrilling action. Though the show was repeatedly in danger of cancellation, fans rallied around the series, somehow convincing NBC to pick it up any time it seemed on the bubble. "The fans of 'Chuck' have been incredibly passionate and supportive of the show," NBC entertainment marketing president Adam Stotsky told TheWrap in 2009, when the network leaned into all the online chatter with an online game that encouraged fans to spread the word about the show on social media.

Ultimately, the show lasted five seasons, from 2007 to 2012. The fans are still devoted, as Levi told SiriusXM in 2023. "'Chuck' fans are some of my favorite people in the world," he said. "They have buoyed my career so long, and they continue to grow." Fans have indeed followed Levi as he's gone on to superhero stardom, but Chuck wasn't the only character people cared about. There were plenty of lovable characters in Chuck's orbit, and those actors won fans along the way, too. Here's what the cast of "Chuck" has been up to since the finale.

