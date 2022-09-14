The Handmaid's Tale Cast And Creators On The 'Big Story' They're Telling [Exclusive Interview]

(This interview has been lightly edited for clarity. Spoilers for the first two episodes of season 5 follow.)

This season is about June choosing the kind of person she's going to be. She has agency, and she's finally coming to terms with all the freedom she now has in Canada. How would you two describe what you set out to achieve this season with June's story?

Miller: Well, my intention is mostly just to bury myself in June's choices up until now and follow her. I think when you have Elisabeth Moss, and you write a scene, she pushes it in ways, and so you're trying to follow June. But I think the big story we're trying to tell is the story about trauma — that it doesn't go away so fast. And it's a long process, a life-long process. And I think, in some ways, television has done a sh***y job preparing people for the world, because every problem gets solved so cleanly, or someone who used to be a bad person becomes a good person and then you can trust them forever. It's not the way the world works. So I think that, in this case, we have a responsibility to the people who have trauma in their lives for real — like most people do have some sort of trauma — to show that what it's like inside of June's head for that process.

She took a big swing last season. And this season, she's trying to figure out what that means in terms of her being a person. But also, I think she's trying to wash it off — wash off the sin that she committed. And she can't. Which, why did she think she would be able to? Last season, I'm sure you would've been with her in the woods, screaming, "Yeah!" It's not so much fun to watch the aftermath.

I'd love to hear about your creative partnership with Elisabeth Moss, with Bruce as director and showrunner, with Warren as the executive producer, and with her being involved as an actor, but also as a director — she directed three episodes this season.

Miller: Well, Warren, do you want to talk about the triangle a little?

Littlefield: I was just going to say that word, Bruce. It's so funny. We both are so much in the same place. Very early on, what we defined was a triangle of trust for Bruce, Lizzie, and myself, knowing that this journey was going to be a partnership and that we were all reliant upon one another. Lizzie added a new dimension to that when she not only immediately rose up after season 1 to be a full executive producer, but —

Miller: And really, not in name only, but to do the work.

Littlefield: Yeah. And then, when she said, "I think I can tackle directing; I'm ready for this." It's a sight to behold.

Bruce: It is, really.

Littlefield: Her level of preparation, her desire to be absolutely in the trenches, making those decisions and learning more and more about how to be a better producer as she prepares to direct. And I thought season 4's work, from her, was outstanding. But there's another level of sophistication and another level that she's gone to in directing in season 5. And she loves it.

So, she has to, in moments, wear the director's hat. And then she also, in moments, has to say, "Well, as a producer, maybe we can't have 500 people in that scene." It's been fascinating and wonderful to watch. And she remains ... she is our partner, and she's a leader. On that set, she is the leader and everyone follows. Every show should be blessed with that kind of leadership, because everyone falls in line and tries to match what Lizzie brings to it.