How The Handmaid's Tale Showrunner Plans To Lead Into Spin-Off Series The Testaments

News that "The Handmaid's Tale" will end with its sixth season is, in some ways, a good thing. The series has expanded far beyond the confines of Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel over the past five years, taking June Osborne's (Elizabeth Moss) story of oppression to increasingly dark places. Even among the viewers who have kept consistent enthusiasm for the show this whole time, the consensus is pretty clear: it's a super upsetting, emotionally draining watch. The series is about to debut its fifth season, and has one more to go, but its sixth installment will close the book on the tale of Offred.

Except, that won't actually be the last we hear from Gilead. In 2019, Atwood wrote a sequel to her novel set 15 years after the original, featuring a mostly new cast of characters. That book, "The Testaments," is now set for its own Hulu adaptation, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that "The Handmaid's Tale" creator and showrunner Bruce Miller is developing the project. Miller spoke with that outlet about the process of bringing "The Testaments" to life, and differentiating it from the work the series has already done.

Miller calls the sequel novel "an independent curveball" that Atwood had been planning for a while, and Atwood told Variety that she started writing it at the beginning of the Trump presidency. "I tried as much as possible, and I'm still trying, to not really make 'The Handmaid's Tale' about 'The Testaments,'" Miller told THR. He says he hopes that when it wraps up, "The Handmaids Tale" will be "a nice little TV set that you put on the shelf next to the novel, and hopefully it adds to your enjoyment of it, and then you can move on to 'The Testaments.'"