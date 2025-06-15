One of the most popular original shows produced by the USA Network was "White Collar," which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2014. The show saw notorious con artist Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer) agree to serve as a full-time consultant for the FBI in apprehending other white collar criminals. This leads to an unlikely partnership between Caffrey and FBI Special Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay), who reluctantly works with Caffrey in investigating crooks around New York City. "White Collar" quickly proved successful with audiences, with fans lauding the uneasy dynamic between Caffrey and Burke, while singling out Bomer's standout performance.

With its relatively light-hearted tone and odd couple procedural partnership, "White Collar" has plenty of shows that feel similar to it. Many of these shows also aired on the USA Network, echoing its tone and production values, while some just focus on a mismatched pairing. Here are the 12 best TV shows like "White Collar" that fans should check out next.