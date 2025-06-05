2025's Most Unique Horror Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Hulu

2024 also saw the release of a horror movie that unfolds from the point-of-view of an evil presence rather than those being menaced by it. "In a Violent Nature" literally provided a new perspective on slashers by showing the events of the film almost entirely from the POV of the killer. The result was one of the gnarliest horror movies of the year, complete with some of the most disturbing kills of modern times.

"Presence," on the other hand, goes for a more subdued approach, searching for more than scares with its experimental style, which mostly fared well with critics. The film garnered an 87% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is impressive considering the ghost POV could have backfired as an empty gimmick. Soderbergh managed to overcome that potential pitfall for the most part, with critics embracing his take on the haunted house story. In his "Presence" review, /Film's Brill Bria gave the suspenseful, terrific ghost story a 9/10, while Kevin Maher of the Times (UK) praised Soderbergh as "an assured film-maker," adding that the director is "so clear with his camera movements (he operated the camera throughout), that the film gradually acquires an eerie intimacy and a palpable sense of the ghost's, well, presence."

As such, you could do a lot worse than joining the Hulu crowds in their streaming celebration of "Presence." At the time of writing, the film has to overcome the aforementioned "Grown Ups" movies, "28 Weeks Later," and a 2022 thriller called "Into the Deep," which currently sits at number one on the Hulu charts. Let's hope it continues to climb in the coming week and bolsters the case for Hulu being one of the best streamers going.