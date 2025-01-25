How Scary Is Steven Soderbergh's Horror Movie Presence? The R Rating Explained

In this age of streaming entertainment, viewers' criteria for what qualifies as a multiplex-worthy movie has changed dramatically. Generally, a film has to be a four-quadrant tentpole or a family-friendly animated piffle (preferably with a toy or video game tie-in) to get people out of their houses. Comedies are no longer a safe play, nor are adult-skewing dramas. Small-scale films in general are typically viewed on the couch as a second-screen distraction. Horror movies, however, are typically an exception.

Whether they're big studio productions like "Nosferatu," "A Quiet Place: Day One," and "Alien: Romulus," or more modestly scaled indie efforts like "Longlegs," "Terrifier 3," and "Talk to Me," moviegoers (mostly of the younger variety) will show up on opening weekend provided the hook is well-baited. They don't need stars, and they certainly don't need ecstatic early word from critics (lamentably); all they desire are a few good scares, some creepy atmosphere, and, if it's a slasher flick, a smattering of gnarly kills.

Prestige is rarely a consideration when it comes to mainstream moviegoers' interest in the genre, so the fact that the highly esteemed, Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh has made his first official horror film in "Presence" probably won't move the needle much for teens and twentysomethings (most of whom weren't even born when he won Best Director for "Traffic" in 2001). They will, however, perk up when they hear the hook: It's a haunted house movie shot from the perspective of the ghost — i.e. the ghost is the camera. It's a dynamite concept that fires one's visual imagination, which is something that can't be said about many movies throughout film history.

What does that look like? How does this conceit work within the confines of a conventionally structured narrative? Most importantly, if the audience is essentially the ghost, how do you generate scares?

The answer to that last question is, quite simply, you don't. And that's what makes "Presence" such an exhilaratingly singular experience.