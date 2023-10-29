That Time A Director Beat Himself At The Oscars (And Never Got Nominated Again)

(Welcome to Did They Get It Right?, a series where we look at Oscars categories from yesteryear and examine whether the Academy's winners stand the test of time.)

Making a movie is hard. A shocking statement, I know. When you direct a film, you are utilizing a tremendous amount of your time and energy to devote to a project that more often than not takes years of your life. So, when a director releases two films in the same year, I'm always impressed that they had the bandwidth to turn these films around so quickly. The rarest of the rare, though, is when the director gets nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Director for multiple films within the same year.

The first was at the 2nd ceremony, when Frank Lloyd received three of the seven nominations for "Drag," "Weary River," and "The Divine Lady," for which he won. The second came the following year for director Clarence Brown, who was nominated for both "Anna Christie" and "Romance." He lost for both. Fast forward eight years, and Michael Curtiz gets nominated for "Angels with Dirty Faces" and "Four Daughters." He also lost for both.

This phenomenon has only occurred once in the subsequent 84 years of the Oscars. At the 2001 Oscars, Steven Soderbergh was nominated for Best Director for both "Erin Brockovich" and "Traffic," for which he won. Lloyd, Brown, and Curtiz would all go on to receive more nominations in their career, but the 2001 Oscars remains the sole instance of Soderbergh ever being nominated in that category. Despite being one of the most important American filmmakers of the last 35 years and actually having an Oscar, it's rather shocking how little Oscars success the man has had, especially given the volume of outstanding films he has made.