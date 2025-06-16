12 Most Underrated Non-MCU Superhero Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Despite what The Discourse™ may have you believe, there is superhero media that exists outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, superheroes existed long before the MCU ever did. Shocking, we know.

In all seriousness, any true-blue superhero fan likely didn't begin their obsession with the MCU or even with Marvel, potentially. The world of metahumans extends far and wide, from comic book favorites like DC and Dark Horse to entirely original creations from other mediums. However, with the cultural omnipresence of the superhero blockbuster, it can often feel like the MCU is all there is, to the point that the phrase "superhero fatigue" was coined to describe folks' exhaustion with the genre.

To put it bluntly, superhero fatigue isn't really a thing, in the same way "comedy fatigue" or "horror fatigue" aren't a thing. People have loved superheroes for over a century and will continue to love them, hence why projects like "Invincible" and the upcoming "Superman" reboot still get people talking. Fans just want something different every now and then, which, thankfully, isn't a crazy ask. Many other wonderfully written and powerfully portrayed stories of superheroics are available right in the palm of your hand ... assuming it's holding a remote. Here are twelve underrated movies and TV shows that will help spice up your superhero diet.