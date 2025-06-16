12 Most Underrated Non-MCU Superhero Movies & TV Shows, Ranked
Despite what The Discourse™ may have you believe, there is superhero media that exists outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, superheroes existed long before the MCU ever did. Shocking, we know.
In all seriousness, any true-blue superhero fan likely didn't begin their obsession with the MCU or even with Marvel, potentially. The world of metahumans extends far and wide, from comic book favorites like DC and Dark Horse to entirely original creations from other mediums. However, with the cultural omnipresence of the superhero blockbuster, it can often feel like the MCU is all there is, to the point that the phrase "superhero fatigue" was coined to describe folks' exhaustion with the genre.
To put it bluntly, superhero fatigue isn't really a thing, in the same way "comedy fatigue" or "horror fatigue" aren't a thing. People have loved superheroes for over a century and will continue to love them, hence why projects like "Invincible" and the upcoming "Superman" reboot still get people talking. Fans just want something different every now and then, which, thankfully, isn't a crazy ask. Many other wonderfully written and powerfully portrayed stories of superheroics are available right in the palm of your hand ... assuming it's holding a remote. Here are twelve underrated movies and TV shows that will help spice up your superhero diet.
12. El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera
We begin our list with a blazingly original show that didn't need a pre-existing comic to feel fully formed. Co-created by Mexican animator Jorge R. Gutierrez, "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera" centered on the titular 13-year-old (voiced by Alanna Ubach), whose identity as the masked El Tigre is torn between his father, superhero White Pantera (Eric Bauza), and his grandfather, supervillain Puma Loco (Carlos Alazraqui). In each episode, Manny must decide whether to use his powers for good or evil — the genre's thematic bread and butter.
"El Tigre" stands out amongst several other animated superhero shows for a number of reasons, most notably its unique yet thematically rich premise and its unapologetic Mexican influences, both of which go hand in hand. The show's fiery aesthetic is entirely its own, incorporating references to spaghetti westerns and lucha libre. However, its multigenerational storyline is also distinctly rooted in Gutierrez's childhood growing up in Tijuana, giving the show an authenticity that many of its counterparts lack. That said, it's also incredibly goofy and offbeat, pulling the rug from under its allusions to violence and crime in the best, most hijinks-prone way possible. The show was short-lived and dealt with copious studio notes, but its impact will not be soon forgotten by 2000s Nickelodeon couch potatoes who whiffed its breath of fresh air in every action setpiece.
11. Mystery Men
"Mystery Men" remains one of the quintessential cult superhero films and a must-have on any list of MCU alternatives. Based loosely on the creations of Bob Burden and his "Flaming Carrot Comics," the Mystery Men are a team of homegrown heroes. Some of them have powers involving household items, like Blue Raja (Hank Azaria), who uses cutlery as precise projectiles, and Shoveler (William H. Macy), a blue-collar father who can shovel better than any man he knows. Others have more supernatural powers, such as the Bowler (Jeanene Garofalo), who utilizes a bowling ball possessed by her late father, superhero Carmine the Bowler, to strike baddies down. Though they aren't the greatest crimefighters, they are lovably original characters that make for a wholly singular ensemble of characters who strive to prove their abilities.
Kinka Usher's action comedy was quite ahead of its time in its commentary on the corporate corruption of traditional superheroes and the charm behind more irreverent underdogs saving the day in their stead. It's hard to imagine provocative projects like "Deadpool" or "The Boys" existing without the foundation laid by movies like "Mystery Men," whose cynical riff on superheroes and more relatable characters offered just a taste of what more grounded comic book adaptations could look like without sacrificing the silly grandeur that makes the genre so fun to begin with.
10. Freakazoid!
In a media landscape full of irony-poisoned superhero media, it's worth revisiting a show that knew how to do it right. Originally created by "Batman: The Animated Series" creators Bruce Timm and Paul Dini before being overhauled by "Animaniacs" whiz Paul Ruegger, "Freakazoid!" is not just a full-on send-up of superhero shows but a manic melting pot of pop culture takedowns, absurd vignettes, and more rapid-fire punchlines than a tight five at The Comedy Cellar. And yet, in the shadow of "Animaniacs" and its spinoff, "Pinky and the Brain," "Freakazoid!" often gets relegated to cult status. The fact that it isn't even streaming on Max (or HBO Max as it'll be known once again in the summer of 2025) at the time of writing is proof that its brilliance remains largely undiscovered.
Admittedly, this is fitting for a series as bonkers as "Freakazoid!", but folks will marvel at how much its humor holds up. What the show lacks in superhero action is more than made up for in its extraordinary commitment to its own bits, whether it be extended parodies of adventure shows like "Johnny Quest" and "Quantum Leap" or its frequently hilarious cutaways mocking broadcast television, particularly PSAs and network censors. The best part is that, amidst the mockery, the show still does what every good super-show should do: Create a lovable cast of heroes, villains, and other supporting characters that acts like its own bizarre sketch comedy troupe, elevating the show's zaniness to new, surprising heights in each episode.
9. Batman Forever
It's weird to call any DC Comics film "underrated," given the mythological status of its characters, particularly the Caped Crusader. The "Batman" film series has so many fans and, admittedly, some of them do stand up for "Batman Forever," especially in the wake of both the failure of the Snyderverse and the unearthing of Joel Schumacher's 170-minute director's cut. That said, the general consensus still holds that the third '90s Batman film is one of his weaker outings, and this shall not stand!
In an era where superhero films still feel the need to be buried in realism for audiences to take them seriously, "Batman Forever" is a comic book brought to life: The cinematography is evocative and stylistic, its character designs are colorful and over-the-top, and the dialogue is fully committed to taking the story's outrageous stakes seriously. For some, this can make for a laughable experience, but for comic fans, this is exactly the kind of larger-than-life imagination that makes superheroes so darn fun. "Batman Forever" is a story of fractured personalities and personal redemption. But, channeled through Schmuacher's aesthetic, it becomes an epic of costumed vigilantes and intoxicating romance. Plus, Jim Carrey as The Riddler is one of the greatest supervillain performances ever put to film; for that alone, "Batman Forever" deserves a spot on this list.
8. Static Shock
If you know, you know. There are few superhero shows cooler than "Static Shock," and there were even fewer superheroes cooler than Static himself, also known as Virgil Hawkins (voiced by Phil LaMarr). After all, have you ever seen a hero embrace his superpersona with so much rizz? Within just one episode, Virgil becomes involved in a gang fight, endures a gas explosion, and gets electromagnetic powers, only to then immediately don a sick costume, coin a killer catchphrase, and successfully flirt with his crush. What a legend!
"Static Shock" was more than just teenage wish fulfillment, though. It also used its unique premise, specifically the cultivation of mutant humans dubbed "Bang Babies," as a way to explore societal issues akin to "X-Men." From racial discrimination to school shooters to even homelessness, original creators Dwayne McDuffie and Denys Cowan oriented their creation toward its audience in ways that treated them like adults, which is likely why the series garnered a significant enough fanbase that Warner Bros. Television eventually folded Static and co. into the DC Universe. You thought Static was cool by himself? Put him next to Batman, and his levels of game become unmatched.
Though there was both an animated and a live-action Static movie in development as of 2021, we haven't seen much movement from either project. Maybe it's time to make some noise and give Hollywood a shock to its system.
7. Doom Patrol
The current DC Comics brand prides itself on its many "quirky" teams of misfit antiheroes, from The (two) Suicide Squad(s) to the new Creature Commandos. However, you'll be hard-pressed to find a group — and, by extension, a show — genuinely weirder than "Doom Patrol," one of the few shows to survive the death of the DC Universe streaming service and find extended life on Max. James Gunn's brand of violent, secretly wounded superfelons certainly talks the talk, but Jeremy Carver's less spunky, more surreal take on the trauma and grief of metahuman transformation actually walks the walk.
Starring a group of deeply hurt heroes as unconventional as the actors who were cast to portray them (did anyone predict Matt Bomer to play...Negative Man?), "Doom Patrol" is a rare, confusingly self-contained anomaly within the DC universe that plays by its own rules. From donkey throat wormholes to sentient walking butts, you can never fully predict the crazy elements that will be in play, but it's all in service of subverting your expectations so the show's familiar but resonant drama can hurt you and heal you in equal measure. Each member of the Patrol is traumatized in ways that prove to be deeply complex, and, as the show peels away at countless layers of growth and grief, this unique team proves to be the most compelling group in the DC live-action canon.
6. The Rocketeer
Based on the Pacific Comics character of the same name, "The Rocketeer" was one of those rare early superhero masterpieces that wasn't attached at the hip of a comics behemoth like Marvel or DC. Much like in the film itself, stunt pilot Cliff Secord (Bill Campbell) and his alter-ego were underestimated compared to other superhero successes at the time, which may explain why it was overshadowed at the box office. Thankfully, in the years since, the film has garnered a strong cult following, especially after its director, Joe Johnston, went on to direct one of the MCU's first outings: "Captain America: The First Avenger."
Those who appreciated Johnston's work on Cap's origin will find common ground with "The Rocketeer," another superhero period piece about an everyman who becomes a symbol of patriotism and scientific ingenuity in the fight against fascism. Though Secord's powers are far humbler than those of Steve Rogers (his superhuman strength versus Secord's...jetpack), his attainable heroism makes his adventure all the more rousing. Initially, all Secord wants to do is be a successful pilot; by the time he discovers his potential as a hero, he realizes that he can use his passions for more important things, primarily saving the love of his life, Jenny (a remarkably alluring Jennifer Connelly) and defeating Hollywood star/Nazi spy Neville Sinclair (Timothy Dalton in a deliciously devious role).
5. The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes
By the time Marvel Studios released their first "Avengers" film in 2012, Marvel Animation had already perfected the formula with "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," an animated take on Marvel's signature team that is faithful to the original comic in all of the best ways. Though it reflected some of the MCU's then-burgeoning characterizations, specifically snarky Tony Stark (Eric Loomis), the show was notable for featuring the comic's starting lineup: Iron Man, Hulk (Fred Tatasciore), Thor (Rick D. Wasserman), Hank Pym's Ant-Man (Wally Wingert), and Janet Van Dyne's Wasp (Colleen O'Shaughnessey).
Of course, more characters would eventually be introduced, slowly building its ensemble in a way that always put proper pacing ahead of cheap fan service. Within just two seasons, "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" had faithfully translated many issues of "Avengers" comics into a thoroughly realized, all-encompassing vision of the Marvel universe. Not only did it have strong dramatic stakes, but it did so through vivid animation and strong voice acting. Sadly, the MCU's success would prematurely cancel the series to make way for a more formulaic rebranding, but as the MCU now struggles to maintain a strong connective throughline, it only makes the thoughtful plotting of "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" (and its abandoned plans for subsequent seasons) stand the test of time.
4. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Yes, we're talking about Captain Underpants on this list, and no, we will not be taking any further questions. Given that Dav Pilkey's seminal "Captain Underpants" series is designed for young children, it's a real possibility that kids are falling in love with Captain Underpants right alongside characters like Superman and Spider-Man, and, ya know what, let them! He's a lovable hero unafraid to soar through Piqua, Ohio, in his tighty-whities to stop villainy. Why shouldn't we put him in contention with the rest of superhero media, especially when his film debut is so freakin' good.
Yes, shocking it may be, but "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" (presumptuously-titled given we still have no sequel) is not only one of DreamWorks Animation's best movies but also as perfect an adaptation of the original books as you can get, and not just for the reasons you think. Sure, it has bouncy animation and an abundance of potty humor. But beneath the surface, the film's metatextual theming about embracing your silly side without feeling embarrassed or ashamed is the secret sauce that makes what could have otherwise been a shameless cash grab into a surprisingly thoughtful, if incredibly silly, adventure. Plus, you've got Nick Kroll as Professor Poopypants and, really, what more could you ask for?
3. The Mask
"The Mask" is an iconic movie to '90s heads everywhere, but, as acutely pointed out by Kyle McGovern in The Ringer, "'The Mask' became a sensation in spite of its association with comics, not because of it." The film does bear a resemblance to the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name in that it features a man, humble banker Stanley Ipkiss, who finds an ancient green mask that gives him cartoonishly supernatural powers. However, it certainly took some edge off of its sardonically disturbing tale of vengeance. Plus, Ipkiss' story serves as only a prologue in the comic, whereas the film turned the character into a s-s-s-s-s-smokin' star vehicle for Jim Carrey. However, this was all for the better, as its reframing of the source material turned it into a true-blue superhero story about how anybody, no matter how ordinary, can exhibit extraordinary audacity.
Sure, Chuck Russell's rubbery, rambunctious crime comedy has not aged especially well, in part due to The Mask's exceptional perviness. However, what it lacks in tact it more than makes up for in vigor and panache. There's a reason this film cemented Carrey as a comedic powerhouse; his performance as The Mask goes from meager humility to mile-a-minute zaniness with ease, outperforming both his practical and digital effects makeovers with every zinger. His energy fits perfectly within the film's swingin' old-school energy, complete with upbeat jazz numbers and swanky production design.
2. Batman: The Brave and the Bold
If there's one thing superhero fans love, it's a crossover. Hell, that's arguably what got us into this "cinematic universe" mess in the first place. But there once was a time where crossovers didn't come with so many strings attached; it was simply a canvas through which our favorite heroes could kick butt together. "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" directly harkens back to this golden age (or, rather, Silver Age), taking its surname from the classic comic run that saw a variety of DC Comics heroes team up, most frequently including the Dark Knight himself.
"The Brave and the Bold" was a comic junkie's wet dream, an old-fashioned "villain of the week" show that saw a lighter iteration of Batman (voiced by Diedrich Bader, who has since become a staple voice as the character) fight crime and throw quips with a new DC Comics hero every episode. The show featured a vast ensemble, from icons like Green Arrow and Aquaman to lesser-known heroes like Doctor Fate and Red Tornado. The same goes for villains: Joker was a repeat offender, as were the more obscure Clock King and Gorilla Grodd. The show's boundlessly creative setups brought the best out of each team while masterfully balancing traditional "Batman" action with cheeky '60s humor. It rarely gets its due from fans, but it's our pick for one of Batman's best series.
1. Sky High
It would have been one thing if "Kim Possible" creators Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle had merely written a wholly original and hilariously clever parody of superhero tropes. It would have been a whole other thing if they had interwoven an equally wonderful, if more subtle, satire on the high school movie and the coming-of-age comedy. Somehow, they managed to do both simultaneously, and the result is an endlessly creative film that effortlessly builds its own unique universe through character-driven dialogue and gorgeous art direction. You also have an utterly stacked cast of talents, some of whom were giants then (Kurt Russell, Bruce Campbell) and many of whom would become giants later (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Nicholas Braun), making "Sky High" quite ahead of its time.
However, the most impressive feat within "Sky High" is that it's a strong story even without the bells and whistles. During the film's climax, Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano) says, "Having powers doesn't make you a hero." That is a great crystallization of the film's themes: You have to make your own way in the world and stay true to yourself. Every story beat and character interaction is in support of that foundation, making the entire film genuinely insightful for children and thrillingly novel for adults. "Sky High" is more than just a brilliant superhero movie; it's a brilliant movie, period.