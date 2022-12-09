El Tigre Creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez Talks Struggling Heroes, Absurd Studio Notes, And More [Exclusive Interview]

Set in the crime-ridden, Mexican-inspired Miracle City, "El Tigre" follows the titular Manny Rivera, a young boy with big powers, some responsibility, and a big choice to make. You see, Manny's dad is a great and famous superhero who wants him to follow in his footsteps, but Manny's granddad is a great and famous supervillain, and he wants Manny to follow in his footsteps and commit crimes.

This comparatively complex set-up gave the show a level of nuance that most cartoons of the time (especially 11-minute ones) were lacking. Manny's struggle made the show unique, and it was also exactly what made many studios wary when Gutiérrez was originally pitching it.

"The idea that a kid could be good and evil, that really threw people off, especially at Disney," Gutiérrez said. "And then saying that he was Latino? Oh my god, it was too much for most people." Part of the pitch was explaining the show in terms of spaghetti westerns, where the hero is the bad guy who does the least bad things. "But looking back, I think it was 2005, this is pre-'Breaking Bad' and pre-antihero era."

Eventually, the show made its way to Nickelodeon, which was more open-minded about the story of a Latino superhero who sometimes did crimes with his grandpa. Nickelodeon greenlit the show not despite the creator being Latin American, but because of it — which stands in contrast to other Latino-inspired cartoons of the time like "Mucha Lucha" and "Dora the Explorer," which did not have Latinos in creative leadership positions.

But even as the show got greenlit, and even as it started winning Emmys, it was not all smooth sailing for "El Tigre." There was pushback against the mistrust of authorities and police in the show ("History would prove us right!" Gutiérrez said), as well as the idea that the titular hero didn't always win. The studio thought the audience would feel bad, because "they want the hero to win," but Gutiérrez fought back, comparing Manny's inconstant victories to those of a soccer team. "It'll mean more when they win as opposed to winning every game."