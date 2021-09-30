Maya And The Three Trailer: The Stunning New Epic From The Book Of Life Director Comes To Netflix

"Maya and the Three" has been described as "an adventure full of heart and humor, inspired by a rich, vibrant mixture of Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, and modern-day Caribbean culture." The footage certainly backs up that claim, boasting epic visuals and heightened worlds, vibrant characters, and an intriguing blend of Latin American perspectives. The ensemble of voice actors includes big names such as Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, and Rita Moreno.

Saldaña, who voices Maya, told EW about her excitement for a brand-new story that could serve as important representation for a young generation of fans. "I can only speak to the impact it had on me as a first-generation Latina in America. As someone feeling the need for representation; as the mother of three beautiful boys who, already, at the tender ages of 6-and-a-half and 4-and-a-half, are acknowledging that there aren't enough portrayals of children who look like them. 'Maya and the Three' is a big step in the right direction. It's beautiful."

"Maya and the Three" debuts on Netflix on October 22, 2021.

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods' vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.