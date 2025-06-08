The 10 Best Episodes Of The Big Bang Theory Ranked

In season 9 of "The Big Bang Theory," Amy decides to try and throw Sheldon a "surprise" birthday party ... and when it predictably sends him into a complete panic, only one person in the central gang can actually talk him off the ledge. "The Celebration Experimentation," which happens to be the 200th episode of "The Big Bang Theory," opens as Amy wonders why Sheldon never wants to celebrate his birthday; as it turns out, it's because when he celebrated his birthday with his twin sister as a child, he was frequently disappointed, culminating in a life-shattering event at his sixth birthday party where Batman didn't show up as "promised." Sheldon is eventually talked into having a birthday party, but when he arrives and sees that Amy invited a surprise guest in the form of Adam West (who wishes "Sherman" a happy birthday), he can't handle it. (Wil Wheaton, Sheldon's in-universe nemesis who plays a dark version of himself, is also present, which probably doesn't help.)

Sheldon flees into the bathroom, and after Amy and Leonard briefly argue over which one of them will go and fetch him, Penny stops them both — and Sheldon allows her to join him. The two have a legitimately heartfelt talk sitting on the edge of the bathtub, where Penny admits that she probably would have bullied him in high school and is ashamed of that fact, saying that he's one of her "favorite people." She also tells Sheldon that they can spend the entire party in the bathroom if that's what he wants. Eventually, though, Sheldon decides to rejoin the festivities, and it's all thanks to Penny, which is why this episode is so good; while Amy is the one to throw the party and find an actual Batman to join them, Penny is the one who provides the emotional support Sheldon sorely needs.