The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Wanted A Different Ending For Penny

Not every character on "The Big Bang Theory" gets a particularly great ending when the show comes to a close in its 12th season. Sure, Sheldon Cooper and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler (played by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik) win a joint Nobel Prize for their work in super asymmetry, but hopeless romantic Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) ends up all alone alongside his coupled-up friends. Then there's Leonard and Penny Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco), who reveal to both the audience and the other characters that they're expecting a baby. This sounds great, but there's one problem: throughout the entirety of "The Big Bang Theory," Penny is adamant about not wanting kids.

So, what does Cuoco think about Penny's ending? Well, she doesn't exactly love it. As she told Jessica Radloff in the 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," she was against it because she felt like it represented women across the world who choose not to have children.

"I actually wished that they did not [make Penny pregnant], because I loved that message so much," Cuoco admitted. "It was cute how the writers did it at the end with Penny's surprise pregnancy, and all in all I'm glad, but I was actually voting for her not to. I loved that she was like, 'No, I don't really want them.' That's another thing couples go through — maybe one wants to start a family and the other one doesn't. Penny became this career woman, and she was really growing in her job and she loved going out with her friends and she admitted that. She didn't want her life to change, and I loved that she said that."

After saying that she understands Penny's resistance to any change in her ideal life — because Cuoco felt similarly in her own life at the time — the actor continued, "I didn't want an episode where all of a sudden she'd say, 'No, I want a baby!' Because not everyone wants the life that the next person wants. Not everyone wants kids. Not everyone wants to be married. And I liked that. It didn't need to be a perfect Leonard and Penny ending, but in a way, for them, it was."