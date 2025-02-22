Kaley Cuoco's Favorite The Big Bang Theory Episode Features A Crowd-Pleasing Moment

"The Big Bang Theory" ran for a really long time — 12 years and seasons with 279 episodes in all, to be really precise — so it seems a little hard to believe that the cast members have favorite episodes. Still, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2012, several of the main cast members — Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Kaley Cuoco, who played Leonard Hofstadter, Amy Farrah Fowler, Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, Howard Wolowitz, Raj Koothrappali, and Penny — mentioned episodes they particularly loved, and Cuoco's pick was really sweet.

”My favorite episode will always be the Christmas episode when Penny gives Sheldon a napkin signed by Leonard Nimoy," Cuoco told the outlet, referencing Jim Parsons' main character Sheldon Cooper. "Sheldon is so overwhelmed with emotion he proceeds to hug Penny for the first time ever! I think Jim and I had our own set of secret tears flowing.” This particular moment happens in the season 2 episode "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis," where the stubborn and often inconsiderate Sheldon tries to find a Christmas present for Penny and ends up buying several baskets of bath-related items, determining that he'll give Penny whichever one is the closest financial equivalent to the gift he receives. Penny has a surprise up her sleeve, though.

Penny hands Sheldon a napkin from her job at The Cheesecake Factory, and when Sheldon is confused, she reveals that Spock himself, Leonard Nimoy, used it while eating at the establishment. "Yeah, he came into the restaurant," Penny tells Sheldon. "Sorry the napkin's dirty — he wiped his mouth with it." Sheldon, overwhelmed, freaks out and hugs Penny — but interestingly, the initial idea for this scene was different, and honestly not quite as funny.