The Big Bang Theory Didn't Ask Permission For Penny's Cheesecake Factory Job

When we first meet Penny, the bubbly blonde on "The Big Bang Theory" played by Kaley Cuoco who lives across the hall from bonafide nerds Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), she's an aspiring actress working at The Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena, where the show is set. As a result, Sheldon, Leonard, and their buddies Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) actually end up eating at The Cheesecake Factory a lot (even though the on-screen version definitely doesn't resemble a real Cheesecake Factory, to be honest). So did the people making the show ask permission to use the famous American chain on the series? No, they did not!

A 2012 article in the Minnesota Star Tribune clarified the whole thing, saying that a spokeswoman for the chain confirmed the show did not participate in any conversations with the series. "The Cheesecake Factory does not have any sort of arrangements with the show," the spokeswoman said at the time before praising the show. "The Cheesecake Factory is really pleased to be featured in such a funny and wildly popular show." The CEO of the entire Cheesecake Factory Chain, David Overton, also said nobody checked with them first — but they're fine with it. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times in 2013, Overton said, "They did it and they didn't ask us. But although there's no real connection to us in any way, shape or form, we're happy that there's a character who works at the restaurant."