How The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Came Up With Bernadette's High-Pitched Voice

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know and love Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz — played by Melissa Rauch — and if you know one thing about Bernadette, it's that she has a comically, borderline cartoonishly high-pitched voice. Rauch, who's quite short, uses her voice to create a character that feels larger than life despite her diminutive stature, and it totally works. Even though she feels almost non-threatening at first, Bernadette basically uses her voice as a weapon, keeping her husband Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) in line and forging a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry. So how did Rauch come up with it? She used her mother, who's from New Jersey, as inspiration during her audition.

As Rauch told her co-star Mayim Bialik — who played Bernadette's friend Amy Farrah Fowler on the series — on Bialik's podcast "Bialik Breakdown" in 2023, she came up with the idea and just sort of ... went with it. "At the audition, I hadn't planned on doing it," Rauch revealed. "It was just for a guest star initially, and I was just very nervous in the waiting room and there was so many there, and I just wanted to try something different and I just been on the phone with my mother whose register is very close to Bernadette's." She continued, "And there was little bit like my mother in Bernadette. They're not by any means very similar, but there was just in the side that I was auditioning with that day in that material there... there's some characteristics that just reminded me of my mother. So I sorta did a little bit of an imitation of my mom without the [New Jersey] accent."