Melissa Rauch's Favorite The Big Bang Theory Episodes

When it comes to beloved long-running series, everyone has their favorite episodes. We here at /Film labored over our definitive list of the top 25 "Simpsons" episodes, for example — a monumental task that required balancing a wide array of writers' opinions. Of course there is no definitive "best episode" of any show, but there's often a general consensus at play (how could the aforementioned list not include "Marge vs. The Monorail?") Sometimes, however, when stars or writers of a particular series reveal their personal favorite episodes, it can carry a little more weight than the general public.

Joss Whedon, for instance, thought one "Buffy" episode was the best thing he ever did, which, considering the man's fastidious oversight of the series, does seem to make that particular installment seem somehow more special. Elsewhere, Rod Serling's favorite "Twilight Zone" episode had one of the saddest endings in TV history, but because it's Serling-approved, it could surely never be considered a bad episode.

For those who prefer their entertainment a tad more lighthearted, there's "The Big Bang Theory" star Melissa Rauch and her list of favorite episodes. The actress, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, was highly complimentary of the series throughout her tenure, previously speaking about how "Big Bang" scripts left little room for improv and saying, "I love it so much, but you don't want to mess with what they write because it's almost like this beautiful concerto that you don't want to mess up one note of."

Rauch was an unabashed fan of the show in addition to starring in it, and like all fans, she has her own list of favorites.