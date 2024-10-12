Why The Big Bang Theory Scripts Didn't Leave The Cast Members Any Room For Improv

If there's one thing fans love to look for in sitcoms, it's unscripted moments. Scroll to the comments section of an "It's Always Sunny" YouTube video, and you're sure to see someone point out how Rob McElhenney is totally trying not to break in that one shot, or how that one actor's line was actually made up on the spot, so the other characters' confused reactions were genuine.

There's no such fun in "The Big Bang Theory," which runs on a format that leaves actors with very little room to mess around. "'Big Bang' is very tightly scripted. Because we shoot in front of a live audience, it's basically like doing a filmed piece of theatre, really," said Melissa Rauch (who plays Bernadette) in a 2016 interview. "I love it so much, but you don't want to mess with what they write because it's almost like this beautiful concerto that you don't want to mess up one note of."

It's a respectable approach, similar to how "Friends," "Cheers," and most traditional sitcoms do things. As much as fans might love the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" strategy of encouraging the actors to just sort of riff off each other and see what sort of comedic gold comes out of it, that sort of approach is mostly only possible because there's no studio audience laughing at every joke and slowing things down. The over-improvisational style can lead to unpredictable episode runtimes; it's fine on HBO, but not so much on network TV, where there's a strict 30-minute time slot and expected commercial breaks.