An Improvised It's Always Sunny Line Set Up Mac's Story Before It Was Even Written

There are a lot of long-running gags in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" that actually turn into meaningful moments for the five terrible people who make up "the gang," and some of them are more organic than others. Over the course of 16 seasons, Mac (Rob McElhenney) has gone from a somewhat misogynistic man confused about his sexuality to an openly gay man who is pretty blunt about his hatred of women. There were hints pretty early on that Mac wasn't exactly the world's foremost feminist, but his loathing of the ladies wasn't made truly obvious until season 5, and even then, it was kind of an accident.

On the episode of the "Always Sunny Podcast" discussing the episode "Mac and Charlie Write a Movie," McElhenney was joined by co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, and the three of them dug deep into the origins of Mac's misogyny. In the episode, Mac reveals that he hates women when planning the movie script he's writing with Charlie (Day), but originally that line didn't exist at all. With one little improvisation, McElhenney and the guys took Mac down a road that would lead to him eventually realizing he's a self-loathing gay man. It's one of the most compelling character arcs in sitcom history, all from one organic moment.