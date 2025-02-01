The Big Bang Theory Episodes That Simon Helberg Enjoyed The Most

For 12 years and the same number of seasons, Simon Helberg played Howard Wolowitz — the turtleneck-wearing, would-be lothario who's best friends with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) — so you'd think it would be tough for him to really hone in on his favorite episodes. You'd be a little bit right about that, actually.

In an interview with Newsweek in April of 2022 to promote his film "As They Made Us" — directed by Mayim Bialik, who played Sheldon's girlfriend and eventual wife Amy Farrah Fowler and worked alongside Helberg on "The Big Bang Theory" — Helberg said he couldn't really choose a "favorite" episode of the long-running Chuck Lorre sitcom. "I don't have a quick answer for that," Helberg replied when asked about his all-time favorite episode. "I guess the answer is, I don't have a favorite one. The ones that come to mind are just some special ones like when Stephen Hawking came to set." (The late Hawking appeared on the series as a guest star across seven episodes.)

There was one common thread, though, that Helberg could point to — and that was the fact that he got to work so closely with Melissa Rauch, who played Howard's wife and mother of their two children, Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz. "I always really had a great time working with Melissa," Helberg said. "Whenever we had some juicy storylines, like when she finds out that she's pregnant. I really enjoyed that. Helberg also referenced an episode where Howard serenades a quarantined Bernadette — more on that shortly — and the episode that tackled the death of Howard's permanently off-screen mother Carol Ann Susi, another installment that prominently featured the couple.