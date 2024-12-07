Simon Helberg & Melissa Rauch Both Worried About This Plotline On The Big Bang Theory

When a sitcom spends a long time on air, the show's writers end up adding in all sorts of plot devices to keep things interesting, whether they decide to break up a main couple or, say, make two main characters have a baby. As fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know, two of its leads — Howard Wolowitz and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch — have a baby in the show's ninth season, and apparently, both stars were really worried about this storyline.

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Helberg details how he and Rauch pushed back a bit when writers revealed Howard and Bernadette were going to have a baby. "We rarely ever went to producers or writers with any kind of concerns, especially story concerns," Helberg recalled. "That might have been the only time. It wasn't even a deep concern. It was more to hear what [executive producer Steve] Molaro was thinking and to voice what we were slightly wary of, which was potentially upending the dynamic of what existed. How would we sit around and have Chinese food? What happens to our role in the group? Not from an Oh God, I'm going to be written off the show vein but from a place of loving what we had created on the show." (Helberg was also — pretty reasonably — concerned about performing with a baby actor, or as he phrased it, an "actor baby.")

"For me, it was twofold," Rauch says in the book. "It was the interpersonal concern of realizing that things weren't going to line up in my personal life for me to get pregnant at the same time as Bernadette. I was concerned, like, Oh, if we do it now, that ship has sailed for them to do it again when my timeline does line up. And then the other concern was how a baby would change the dynamic among all these characters." So, what happened? Did Molaro and others allay their fears?