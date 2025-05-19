How The Big Bang Theory Survived The 2007-08 Writers' Strike

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From November 2007 to February 2008, Hollywood's output came to a screeching halt over a Writers Guild of America strike, affecting both coastal factions of the creative guild ... and according to Jessica Radloff's book about "The Big Bang Theory," this strike was, somehow, a good thing for Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's series.

As Radloff and the show's cast and crew tell us in her 2022 oral history "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," the strike happened just eight episodes into the show's very first season, but when productions shut down across California and New York, something interesting happened. Because the network had to show something to audiences during the strike, they just ... kept showing those first eight episodes.

"In my opinion, the strike was one of the most accidentally fortuitous things that could have happened to us because CBS re-aired our first eight episodes over and over," Jim Parsons, who led the series as Sheldon Cooper for twelve years and seasons, told Radloff. Lorre agreed, saying, "In a way, it was an early Netflix experiment. The show was always available to be seen."

"Episodes were being shown on flights, and it got us a lot of traction," Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny from the pilot to the series finale, recalled. "I started having people come up to me to say, 'Oh my God, I watched some episodes on my flight home the other day and it was so funny!' People that wouldn't have looked twice kind of got forced to watch it in a way."

Ultimately, as Radloff tells the reader, not only was "The Big Bang Theory" renewed for a second season, but the renewal happened super quickly because that eight-episode run was so big on CBS. "Every renewal was a moment of pure joy, but that renewal came in very early," Prady revealed. "It was very clearly related to the success CBS had airing those first eight episodes during the strike. There's no other logical explanation." Nina Tassler, the former president of entertainment at CBS, confirmed Prady's belief: "By the time we did come back, the fan base was beginning to build up and viewership had increased."