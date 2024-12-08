Jim Parsons Hated This Storyline Between Amy And Sheldon On The Big Bang Theory

It's not an understatement to say that, throughout "The Big Bang Theory," the romantic relationships between the main characters are rocky. Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and his eventual wife Penny (Kaley Cuoco) break up quite a bit before they finally get married in season 8, and during that same season, the writing team on "The Big Bang Theory" decided to (temporarily) split up the stubborn, often thoughtless Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his first-ever girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). According to Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Parsons, for his part, really hated this storyline.

During season 8 — specifically, the episode "The Commitment Determination" — Sheldon and Amy argue over the fact that he's simply not present in their relationship (to the point where he tells her he thinks about the comic book character The Flash while they're kissing). Frustrated with how slowly their relationship is moving when it comes to physical milestones (as well as Sheldon's general selfishness), Amy tells him she wants to break up, shocking Sheldon. Parsons, who admitted he's conflict averse, wasn't thrilled either, particularly because of his great on-screen rapport with Bialik.

"I wasn't happy that we were doing that, but not as far as the storyline goes," Parsons told Radloff. "Whatever the writers wanted to do was fine as far as the trajectory went. I don't like conflict in my relationships, and I didn't like having even fake conflict in that relationship, which makes me realize just how that relationship — both as a character and as an actor — was a very wonderful thing for me. I loved having Mayim as a partner. I knew Sheldon and Amy would be fine and the writers would figure out what was best for the show, but for myself, I knew I wouldn't have fun scenes with her until they worked this out."