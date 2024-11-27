The Big Bang Theory Finale Table Read Moment That Had Everyone Crying

Fans know that during the show's series finale "The Stockholm Syndrome" — which closed out the 12th and final season of "The Big Bang Theory" — Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) win a Nobel Prize for their work in super asymmetry. During the ceremony in Stockholm, Sheldon, who has been irritating his friends to no end throughout the episode, decides to thank each of his friends individually, asking Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) to stand as he shows his gratitude. Apparently, during the table read for the episode, the actors also decided to stand as Parsons, in character as Sheldon, called their names ... and everyone cried.

In Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," executive producer Steve Holland recalled, "[W]hen they were reading the scene where Sheldon calls each one of the gang out by name at the Nobel, Kunal decided to stand up when Jim called out Raj's name. That wasn't planned, but they all decided to stand up as their names were called. The tears were already flowing, but this just opened the floodgates."

"We wondered if they might stand up during the table read in that scene, but it was also fine if they didn't," showrunner and executive producer Steve Molaro added. "When Kunal did, it was ... yeah ... just a layer of emotion on top of another 28 layers that were already happening."

Frankly, it shouldn't have been surprising that people would cry during the final table read for "The Big Bang Theory" — because as co-executive producer Andy Gordon told Radloff, just writing it was emotional. "The writing of the finale was like nothing I'd ever experienced," Gordon said. "Chuck [Lorre], who is an incredibly fast and focused writer, joined us. Without realizing it, we were only a few scenes from the end, and I started to get a lump in my throat. I think others started having the same realization, because almost everyone started choking back tears. When Sheldon told his friends he loved them in his Nobel speech, those of us in the writers room lost it."