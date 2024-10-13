Jim Parsons Was Prepared To Fight The Big Bang Theory Producers Over Mayim Bialik
Among the many standout characters on "The Big Bang Theory" is Amy (Mayim Bialik), who was introduced in the season 3 finale as the only woman in the world who could possibly be a viable love interest for Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). Introduced as robotic and blunt, Amy turns out to not just be one of the only characters who can match Sheldon's freak, but she also proves vital to softening Sheldon up and turning him into a slighter kinder, slightly healthier person. Although Penny (Kaley Cuoco) is probably the biggest catalyst for Sheldon's growth over the series, the importance of Amy for Sheldon's character arc can't be overstated. Still, her role on the series was very nearly cut short.
"After my episode in the season three finale, I literally thought my character might never come back," Bialik said in a 2022 interview. "I had been out of the industry for so long ... it really could have gone either way ... There was some negative attention when I joined the cast because some people held Sheldon very near and dear to them and didn't want him to change or become a cheesy boyfriend." Writer/showrunner Steven Molaro elaborated on this in the same interview:
"We, in the writers room, were into it, but we didn't know where it was going to go. We didn't know they were to have a second date, or how that was going to play out and keep evolving through the years. But we went into it like we do with all additions to the show and all the characters: We're hopeful and trying to do our best to make it grow into something better and interesting; that was one of those that obviously did. But it took a little while to shake off the 'female Sheldon' description and let her become her own person."
As fans recall, Amy very much did become her own person throughout the series, evolving to become a more beloved (and more interesting) character in a way that few fans saw coming. A lot of this wouldn't have happened without the help of Jim Parsons.
Parson was Amy's biggest defender
"At some point in season four — I don't know if something caused it or not — I remember saying to [producer] Todd [Spiewak], 'I will not let this character go without a fight.' That was notable for me, only in that I almost never disagreed with the writers," Parsons explained. "But at some point I felt a certain way about working with Mayim that I was like, 'If for whatever reason we seemed to be weaning her off of this show as a character, I would go and talk to them.'"
This attitude may have helped pave the way for Amy being upgraded to a series regular in season 4, a show decision that took the actress by surprise. "The week that I was offered a regular contract, I had told my manager, 'I think this is my last episode; I think they're done with me and have done all they want to do with my character.'" Instead, it turned out they were just getting started.
"I know at the audition they said they needed a female version of Sheldon, basically, but that's untenable long-term," Parsons explained. "There was no choice but to evolve the character." Sure enough, Amy's initial "female Sheldon" persona turned out to be a misdirect; yes, she really was that nerdy and awkward at first, but unlike Sheldon she had a strong, genuine desire to connect with other people. Once she got herself an actual friend group, especially with Penny and Bernadette, she proved herself to be a bit of a social butterfly, at least by Sheldon's standards. Sure, she sometimes uses Penny as an unwitting test subject in her experiments (for shame!) but she's still more emotionally intelligent than Sheldon.
Why Parsons thinks Amy worked so well
For Parsons, a big key to Amy's success was not just the writers' willingness to evolve her into someone more interesting, but in the way they didn't wait until the last minute to introduce her. "The writers did not let the well run dry before they were like, 'Oh God, should we adopt a kid? Should we bring in a monkey?' You know what I mean? They plugged these people in to see what was going to work and how it would work, and I thought it was genius."
In most other shows, the seemingly-asexual Sheldon getting a girlfriend is something the writers would until wait much later to throw in. If they had, the storyline could've felt like a desperate attempt to keep the show fresh, like Joey getting a crush on Rachel seven seasons into "Friends" or "The Fairly Oddparents" season 10 suddenly forcing Timmy to share his fairy godparents with new character Chloe. Instead, "The Big Bang Theory" threw Amy into the show right in the middle of the series' strongest years, projecting confidence and earning some much-needed goodwill from those viewers who were skeptical about a Sheldon romance storyline.
Although Amy isn't quite as pivotal as some other major sitcom characters who were introduced surprisingly late in the game, like Danny DeVito's Frank in "Always Sunny" season 2 or Adam Scott's Ben Wyatt in "Parks and Rec," she's still an impressive example of how to shake up a show's status quo in a fresh, bold way. By the time "Big Bang Theory" ended in season 12, it was hard to believe there was ever a time where Amy wasn't around.