The Big Bang Theory Scene That Made Johnny Galecki Break Down In Tears

In the early days of "The Big Bang Theory" — only a handful of episodes into the first season, in fact — Johnny Galecki made an incredibly personal connection with his character Leonard Hofstadter, to the point where it drove him to tears.

In the season 1 episode "The Middle-Earth Paradigm," which marked the show's very first Halloween episode, Leonard decides to try and impress his new neighbor (and crush) Penny (Kaley Cuoco) by donning a hobbit costume from "Lord of the Rings" to attend her costume party. Unfortunately for Leonard, he also comes face to face with Penny's handsome — and seriously ripped — ex-boyfriend Kurt (Brian Patrick Wade), who's only wearing a loincloth ... and when Leonard tries to go up against Kurt, Kurt picks Leonard up to show that he's the more powerful of the two. In Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Galecki opened up about how that moment affected him.

"I very much remember that moment," Galecki recalled. "It was a complex episode for me because I didn't feel a lot of personal connection with Leonard initially. And that episode — although I know it's not our best episode by any means — is where I felt I really met Leonard. He was bullied by Penny's ex-boyfriend, Kurt, and him picking me up as Leonard really affected me to the point where I think I cried after we shot the episode."