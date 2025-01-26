Why Batman Star Adam West Found His Cameo On The Big Bang Theory Difficult

In the "The Big Bang Theory" episode "The Celebration Experimentation" (February 25, 2016), Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is about to turn 36 but is reluctant to celebrate his birthday. He explains that birthday parties were always terrible for him as a child as he would have to share them with a twin sister and that his sister's friends were aggressively mean to him. One particularly painful memory involves Sheldon's sister telling him that Batman would be coming to the party, even though no such appearance had been arranged. Sheldon was disappointed that Batman didn't arrive and has hated birthdays ever since.

Sheldon's girlfriend Amy (Mayim Bialik) convinces Sheldon to have a party anyway, hoping to erase the stigma. He reluctantly agrees. Meanwhile, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) decide to finally make good on Sheldon's unfulfilled Batman promise by hiring Adam West himself to come to the party and meet Sheldon face-to-face. West, of course, played Batman in the 1996 "Batman" TV series, one of the funniest shows of all time.

West plays a diva version of himself, getting to be selfish and cruel to his co-stars. West, one of the funniest comedic actors ever, had a delightful time on "The Big Bang Theory." He was also honored that he was asked to appear on the show when he was. "The Celebration Experimentation" is the show's 200th episode.

The famed actor did admit, however, to struggling a little bit with the sensibility of the series. He's of a different generation of comedians and admitted — in a 2016 interview with Variety — that he was unused to the ultrastructured, over-written world of modern, 2010s sitcoms.