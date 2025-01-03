Why Wil Wheaton Didn't Want To Play Himself On The Big Bang Theory

"I felt playing myself was cheating ... that it's not something I've earned," Wil Wheaton told Jessica Radloff in the book. "Or it was going to be a one-off where someone would say, 'Hey, look, it's the kid from Star Trek,' and then it's over. And I didn't want that." Wheaton really loved the show at that point, so he practically begged Prady to let him audition for a character. He understood, but ultimately told him, "No actor likes to play themselves, but you are the only actor who can play Wil Wheaton.'"

Prady offered to let Wheaton think about playing himself and also let Wheaton know if any non-Wheaton roles came up that would work, but apparently, a person from a completely different series ended up swaying Wheaton in the end. That person? Wheaton's friend John Rogers, known for creating shows like "Leverage" and "The Librarians." Regarding his conversation with Rogers, Wheaton recalled, that he was quiet at first before Rogers laid into him for foolishly passing up the chance to be on the most popular TV show currently airing. He apparently yelled at him to "get on the phone to Bill Prady and tell him you will do whatever he wants you to do or we're not friends," so Wheaton did exactly that.

For his part, Prady was pretty grateful ... and not only that, but he figured out a way to make Wheaton happy to boot. "Yes, he did, and thank goodness," Prady said of Rogers' "advice" before saying he was nervous to tell Wheaton about the approach he took to his portrayal. "I remember being terrified to also call him and say, 'We made your character evil,' but man, he was happy about it! He went, 'Oh my god, this is the greatest thing ever!' It gave him a character to play — 'Evil Wil Wheaton.' And then the character evolved over time and ultimately became a friend of the guys, but I loved that he was okay with that."