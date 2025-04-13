The Big Bang Theory Cast Said This Episode Was Their Favorite To Film

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Filming a multi-camera sitcom with a live studio audience is probably pretty fun, and when it comes to Chuck Lorre's hit CBS series "The Big Bang Theory," the cast has been pretty clear over the years that one (very good) episode in season 7 was particularly delightful to film.

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," main cast members Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik — who played Sheldon Cooper, Howard Wolowitz, Raj Koothrappali, and Amy Farrah Fowler — fondly look back on filming the season 7 episode "The Scavenger Vortex," where Raj sets up a scavenger hunt for his friends and goes all out. So how did the episode even come into being?

Co-executive producer and writer Eric Kaplan explained that his brother did a lot of group scavenger hunts, and he felt inspired by the idea but needed a collaborator to really make the pitch work. "In the world of nerds, there's a lot of competitive real-life puzzle solving, which has always intrigued me for some reason yet to be determined," Kaplan told Radloff. "So I was always pitching, 'Why don't they do some kind of scavenger hunt?' I think it was [writer and executive producer Steve] Molaro who cracked the case when he said that Raj should be the master of ceremonies for it, which I liked. A lot of stuff came together in that episode, and I was quite pleased with the payoff."

As far as Nayyar was concerned, "The Scavenger Vortex" was one of his very favorite experiences working on the show because Raj really gets to go all out as the "master of ceremonies," so to speak. "That's the most fun I've ever had shooting because they said, 'Just go nuts! Be more and more insane,'" Nayyar recalled. "Anything I got to do with Raj doing showmanship — like when he starts playing music and uses pyrotechnics to kick off the scavenger hunt — was so much fun."

Parsons also told Radloff that he found himself overjoyed by Sheldon's in-universe reaction to the idea because, for once, Sheldon got to express childlike glee. "The word 'gift' is what comes to mind because I loved that the writers allowed this crotchety, stuck-in-his-way character to have these little moments," Parsons said fondly. "For it to be Sheldon who had the attitude of 'Oh! This is wonderful!' [...] that is just the best type of craft work in writing and characters that you can have."