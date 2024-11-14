The Best Episode Of The Big Bang Theory According To IMDb
"The Big Bang Theory" ended after 12 seasons and 279 episodes, but it's a prize cow that co-creator Chuck Lorre and his team continue to milk. Thanks to televised repeats and the nerdy sitcom's popularity on streaming services around the world, viewers continue to hang out with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and the rest of the gang. Furthermore, the success of the show's spinoff series "Young Sheldon" and (most likely) "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" are bound to keep the memory of their parent show alive for many years to come.
While "The Big Bang Theory" had some not so great episodes during its 12-season tenure, it also produced plenty of entertaining ones along the way. But which episode is the greatest of all time? If you trust IMDb's users as a barometer of a show's quality, then season 12's "The Stockholm Syndrome" is the crème de la crème. As of this writing, the episode boasts a 9.5 rating based on 11,000 user scores on the website, indicating that it's a firm fan-favorite. So, what makes this one so special?
The Stockholm Syndrome is The Big Bang Theory's emotional send-off
"The Stockholm Syndrome" has the distinction of being the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory," and it's a whirlwind of emotions that highlights the gang's growth throughout the years. The episode follows Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) as they prepare to attend their Nobel Prize ceremony. Meanwhile, Leonard and Penny tell their friends that they're expecting their first child after years of having an on-again, off-again romance. Everyone has bright futures to look forward to, but the episode also explores each character's gratitude for everything that came before.
Some of the standout moments include Sheldon thanking his friends for their support, which is shocking given that he's self-involved, petty, and rude in most episodes. We also find out what happened to the broken-down elevator, which frustrated the gang for 12 whole seasons. Even the closing moments are heartwarming, showing the gang sitting in their favorite hangout spot, eating takeout food, and laughing before embarking on their new life journeys. The episode's mushiness, coupled with the fan service, is everything fans could want from a farewell episode.
The polarizing nature of "The Big Bang Theory" means that "The Stockholm Syndrome" probably won't ever rank among the best TV series finales of all time. However, it clearly satisfied fans of the sitcom, and that's the main thing.