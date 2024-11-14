The Best Episode Of The Big Bang Theory According To IMDb

"The Stockholm Syndrome" has the distinction of being the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory," and it's a whirlwind of emotions that highlights the gang's growth throughout the years. The episode follows Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) as they prepare to attend their Nobel Prize ceremony. Meanwhile, Leonard and Penny tell their friends that they're expecting their first child after years of having an on-again, off-again romance. Everyone has bright futures to look forward to, but the episode also explores each character's gratitude for everything that came before.

Some of the standout moments include Sheldon thanking his friends for their support, which is shocking given that he's self-involved, petty, and rude in most episodes. We also find out what happened to the broken-down elevator, which frustrated the gang for 12 whole seasons. Even the closing moments are heartwarming, showing the gang sitting in their favorite hangout spot, eating takeout food, and laughing before embarking on their new life journeys. The episode's mushiness, coupled with the fan service, is everything fans could want from a farewell episode.

The polarizing nature of "The Big Bang Theory" means that "The Stockholm Syndrome" probably won't ever rank among the best TV series finales of all time. However, it clearly satisfied fans of the sitcom, and that's the main thing.