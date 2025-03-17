Why The Big Bang Theory Changed One Major Aspect Of Sheldon Cooper During The Series

At the start of "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon Cooper, the series protagonist played by Jim Parsons, is obviously and flatly averse to physical intimacy or relationships, remaining single while his friends Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) happily chase girls. In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," showrunner and creator Chuck Lorre revealed that he always intended for Sheldon to be asexual, but throughout the series' 12 years and seasons, that plan ended up shifting. (To clarify, The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that serves as a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth, defines "asexual" as people who "may experience little or no sexual attraction and/or experience sexual attraction in a non-normative way.")

"Sheldon's passion was learning; understanding the secrets of the universe," Lorre explained. "That made him unlike any character I certainly had ever seen. He wasn't trying to find himself in a relationship; he was in a relationship, and it was with science." From there, though, Lorre clarified something specific: "I had, for several years, championed the idea that Sheldon was asexual. He had no interest, which I thought made him remarkable." (Bill Prady, his co-creator, agreed, saying, "Chuck and I were of the same mind, absolutely.")

Okay, so what about Sheldon's relationship with Amy Farrah Fowler, Mayim Bialik's character who joins the show at the end of season 3 and takes forever to progress? As executive producer and writer Maria Ferrari told Radloff, it helped challenge the series' writers and how they approached Sheldon and his sexuality. "If the show was still in production, I feel like there would be more talk about Sheldon's sexuality — if he was asexual or just had a very low libido," Ferrari noted.

"I always thought that was an interesting topic — if a person with a really low libido and someone with a really high libido make a relationship work," she continued. "That's something we talked about a lot once he and Amy had a deeper relationship. It was always a really tough balancing act, because you wanted both characters to be happy."