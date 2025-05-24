Every Major Mission: Impossible Villain, Ranked

The "Mission: Impossible" films began in 1996 when Brian De Palma helmed the first movie, which was based on the television series of the same name. The project starred Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, and wit as a huge success. Now, the franchise is still thriving nearly 30 years later. Each movie features Hunt taking on outrageous assignments to save the world, and he's battled many industrious villains along the way.

The eighth installment, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," received a mixed review from /Film, and it could mark the franchise's end for Cruise. In the 2025 feature, Hunt continues to fight against The Entity, an all-knowing and self-aware AI that's set on world domination. While The Entity is technically the most powerful villain Ethan has faced, it's not necessarily the best. Each installment has multiple bad guys, and some are more memorable than others. From former IMF agents to arms dealers, there's no shortage of black hats Hunt has had to face over the years.

Here are all the major "Mission: Impossible" villains, ranked.