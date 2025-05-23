A Gritty Denzel Washington Crime Thriller Is Finding An Audience On Hulu Two Decades Later

If you were to ask John David Washington his favorite movies, he'd name two starring his father. One is "Glory," which provided Denzel Washington with his breakthrough role and remains one of the best Civil War movies of all time. The other, however, was one of Denzel's five collaborations with the late, great Tony Scott. The pair worked together on "Crimson Tide," "Déjà Vu," "The Taking of Pelham 123," and "Unstoppable," but it was 2004's "Man on Fire" that represented the very best of the Washington/Scott collabs.

This Denzel actioner might have a surprisingly low Rotten Tomatoes score, but don't let that fool you. When it comes to the star's action efforts, there are few better films in his filmography than "Man on Fire." Long before the Oscar winner took on the role of Robert McCall in the "Equalizer" movies, he was showcasing a similar badassery in Scott's project, which saw him play jaded former CIA agent-turned-bodyguard John W. Creasy. After ruining his career due to a drinking problem, Creasy is very much down and out. He agrees to take on a job in Mexico guarding Pita (Dakota Fanning), the daughter of a Mexican businessman (Marc Anthony), and while the pair clash at first, Creasy soon develops a fondness for his new charge. When she's eventually kidnapped, you can imagine that Denzel's jaded hero is consumed by rage. What results is a protracted and bloody quest for revenge, as Creasy hunts down those responsible.

That, according to John David Washington, adds up to one of Denzel's best movies, and it seems Hulu subscribers agree, as the film is currently finding an audience over on the streamer two decades after it was first released.