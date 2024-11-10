John David Washington's Favorite Movies Of All Time Include Two Starring His Father Denzel

It's not that Denzel Washington hasn't made some bad movies — the one where he played the ghost of a lawyer who has to guide Bob Hoskins through a police investigation is pretty indefensible. But the fact is that the best Denzel movies are some of the best movies ever made. The man just knows how to radiate charisma no matter what part he's playing, and his films are all the better for it. Does it mean that you can't help but see Denzel instead of his character most of the time? Well, it depends what era you're talking about.

For many who grew up with Denzel in his "Training Day" era, the actor very much just seemed like his whole MO was to just show up, be Denzel, and go home (which wasn't a bad thing, simply by virtue of the aforementioned effortless charisma). But those of us who were, at the time, too young to remember "Malcom X"-era Denzel were missing a whole chunk of the actor's filmography that very much proved he was capable of disappearing into his characters.

Case in point: Denzel's best movie according to Rotten Tomatoes. "Glory" is Edward Zwick's 1989 Civil War drama, which told the story of one of the Union's earliest Black regiments. It saw Washington play the formerly enslaved Silas Trip, who enlists in the regiment as a private and helps lead the charge against Fort Wagner. Denzel's performance was enough to win him his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and "Glory" currently enjoys a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But while Oscars and stellar RT scores are all well and good, Denzel would surely be most pleased to know that his own son, John David Washington, considers "Glory" to be one of his top five films of all time.