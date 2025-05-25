Fab friends, a dream closet, teen romance, and meddling in others' lives. These are the ingredients that make up "Clueless," the 1995 film about Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone), who wants to help others, as long as it works to her advantage. This includes giving a makeover to the new girl, Tai (Brittany Murphy), who is Cher's next project. These elements make "Clueless" the quintessential teenage movie, complete with a look into the world of '90s high school and the idea that adults and responsibilities like driving are a total drag.

All of this is told through the eyes of Cher, whose inner thoughts are shared through a narration that makes you truly understand her plights and her genius problem-solving skills that not everyone understands. Is there another movie out there that is just as cool as "Clueless" continues to be? As if! But if the ending has you buggin', and you're anticipating the upcoming "Clueless" sequel series, then we have some rad remedies for you.

Here are the 15 best movies like "Clueless" that you should check out right now.