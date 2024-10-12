Mark Ruffalo Almost Quit 13 Going On 30 Over One Scene

In "13 Going on 30," Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) — having been magically transformed overnight from a 13-year-old girl in 1987 to a 30-year-old woman in 2004 — brings a lackluster work event for her employer, Poise Magazine, back to life by playing Michel Jackson's party anthem "Thriller" and getting the entire room to reenact the high-energy, choreographed dance from her childhood. During her speech for Ruffalo's Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame in February 2024, Garner humorously recalled his frustration with the scene, which they even recreated for the event (something you can watch here, via Good Morning America):

I wonder if he tried to drop out of [other romantic comedies], like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to deathly quiet, to 'Bro, this is not for me.'

Back in March 2022, Ruffalo recounted the "Thriller" experience on the "ReelBlend" podcast: "Garner had to drag me onto the dance floor. It took me six hours to learn what she picked up in about six minutes. She was so good, and I was so bad at it, I almost quit the movie!" This must have been especially daunting for him because, as Garner had confirmed in an earlier interview with theSkimm, both she and her co-star Judy Greer had dance backgrounds. This allowed the choreography to come much more naturally to them.

During the scene, you can easily notice Ruffalo's real-life awkwardness. While he's hitting most of the moves, there's a stiffness and hesitance to them. In some shots, you can even see Ruffalo marking the steps in his head. Still, this works and feels realistic for his character Matty Flamhaff, who is uncomfortable in the moment and hasn't performed "Thriller" since he was a kid (back when he was Jenna's best friend and secretly had a crush on her growing up). The fumbling makes Matty even cuter than he already is.