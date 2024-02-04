All Three Mean Girls Movies Ranked

If you ask anyone over the age of 25, they'll probably tell you that there's no dollar amount in the world that could ever make them want to go back to high school, and for good reason — high school can be hell. Teen films have been a popular and profitable subgenre for decades, but few films have become a cultural phenomenon quite like "Mean Girls." The film centers on teenager Cady Heron who is starting public school for the first time as a high school junior, having been spared from the cruel cliques or popularity warfare on campus. After a few less-than-stellar days, she catches the eye of Queen Bee Regina George, the leader of a popular clique known as The Plastics who rule North Shore High School with perfectly manicured nails and hair insured for $10,000 (or full of secrets).

Cady's new friends Janis and Damian are outcasts, and they convince her to weaponize her newfound friendship with the Plastics and help destroy them from within. However, as Cady grows closer to the Plastics, the line between infiltration and assimilation starts to blur and she becomes the very thing she attempted to take down: a mean girl. But everything takes a turn for the dramatic when Regina George unleashes her Burn Book of mean comments about the girls (and some teachers) in their grade just to watch the world burn. In honor of the film's 20th anniversary and the release of the new musical remake, here are all three (yes, three) "Mean Girls" films, ranked.