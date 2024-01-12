The Mean Girls Movie Musical Restores A Deleted Scene To Offer More Closure

Fey adapted her original screenplay into the book for the "Mean Girls" stage musical (which ran on Broadway from 2018 to 2021), and it seems she realized she could resuscitate the reconciliation between Cady (Erika Henningsen) and a humbled Regina (Taylor Louderman) with updated dialogue. The older film clocks in at 97 minutes, while the musical passes the two-hour mark, so there's more breathing space for the restroom scene.

The musical script explicitly attests that Regina's near-death experience reminded her of her own humanity, and she claims she glimpsed Heaven as a "nice hotel in Miami" during her 15 seconds of death. Although there's no dollhouse anecdote, she also shares that her mother (Kerry Butler on Broadway) would have named her "Reginald," a good name for strength, if she were a boy, illustrating how she shouldered the pressures of greatness. Regina passes Cady sincere life advice to not care about what people think. She also adds, "That's what I tried to explain to the President [Donald Trump] on Twitter but he blocked me." Sans the Trump comment, most of Cady and Regina's conversation is carried over into the 2024 "Mean Girls" movie musical adaptation, with Reneé Rapp (the replacement for Louderman on Broadway) as Regina and Angourie Rice as Cady.

Admittedly, I miss the dollhouse tale since it landed as a compelling shorthand for Regina's psychology and how pettiness is so humanly primal from the cradle to adulthood. Still, Cady and Regina have come a long way to make peace.

The "Mean Girls" movie musical is now playing in theaters.