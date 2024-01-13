The Surprising Connection Between Mean Girls And A Beloved Anime

"It's October 3rd," answers Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) after her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asks her for the date. This beat is literally five seconds long and insignificant to an outside observer, but that's the whole joke. If you were ever a teenager in love, then you know what it's like to hyper-fixate on minor interactions like this the way that Cady does.

Like so many lines in "Mean Girls," October 3rd has resonance all its own thanks to the internet. People are always sure to share screenshots or clips of the scene on social media whenever it's, ya know, October 3rd. The date is even celebrated as "Mean Girls Day" by fans of the film. The "Mean Girls" stage musical (now a film in its own right, read /Film's "Mean Girls" '24 review here) opened at the August Wilson Theatre on October 3, 2017.

There's another series out there, also with a devoted fanbase, where October 3rd is a special day — "Fullmetal Alchemist," the much-beloved shōnen manga/anime. Set in the fictional country Amestris (think steampunk industrial revolution Europe) during the early 20th century, the series follows the Elric Brothers, Edward and Alphonse. The two young alchemists are searching for the mythic Philosopher's Stone, believing it can restore their damaged bodies after they flew too close to the sun.

So yeah, "Fullmetal Alchemist" is worlds away from "Mean Girls." Still, the two fanbases have seized on the connection, with memes and crossover fan art. All because Tina Fey and Hiromu Arakawa coincidentally referenced the same day of the year in their respective stories.

Why is October 3rd such an important day for the Elrics?